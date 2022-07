La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has agreed a sponsorship deal with French Ligue 1 football champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), alongside a renewal of its partnership with runners-up Olympique de Marseille.

The three season deal with PSG will see FDJ’s ParionsSport online and retail sports betting brand promoted within the Parc des Princes stadium and across the club's websites and applications.

“This partnership with Paris Saint-Germain is a first that we are delighted with,” said FDJ director of sports betting [...]