Olybet agrees sponsorship of Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four

Olympic Entertainment Group’s Olybet brand will sponsor the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The Final Four sees the top four teams from the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague compete to decide the champion of the professional club basketball competition, with this year’s event taking place at the Zalgirio Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania.

“We are delighted to welcome OlyBet to the family of Euroleague Basketball partners,” said Jose Luis Rosa-Medina, senior director of corporate partnership and licensing at Euroleague Basketball. “OlyBet is a key player in the industry and betting leader in the Baltic region, so having them as partners during the EuroLeague showcase event, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four that will land for the first time in Kaunas, Lithuania, will be fundamental to continue offering the best possible experience to our fans in the region.”

As an official sponsor for the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, OlyBet will benefit from an extensive digital presence, as well as visibility in the arena and at the official Fan Zone of the event.

Corey Plummer, chairman and CEO of Olympic Entertainment Group, commented: “We are very excited to partner with Euroleague during this incredible Final Four event in Lithuania. OlyBet is the Baltic leader for sports betting and live entertainment with more than 80 locations for sports fans to play, eat and watch events. This partnership will elevate fan engagement and enhance the thrill of the game moments that world-class basketball delivers.”