China’s total lottery sales jumped by 53 per cent to RMB50.02 billion (€6.34 billion) in May, with instant win tickets performing well during the month.

The Welfare Lottery reported its best monthly figures in over three years as sales climbed by 25 per cent year-on-year to RMB16.39 billion.

Lotto sales grew by 9 per cent to RMB8.54 billion and Keno sales improved by 5 per cent to RMB2.92 billion.

Instant win games were the Welfare Lottery’s best [...]