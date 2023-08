Land-based gaming revenue at Singapore’s two integrated casino resorts grew by 37 per cent to S$1.28 billion (€863.4 million) in Q2 2023.

Singapore’s second quarter gaming revenue was its best performance since the start of 2018, with the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) contributing 68 per cent of revenue and Genting’s Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) 32 per cent.

Genting’s RWS reported a 69 per cent revenue increase to S$407.3 million in Q2, whilst revenue at Las Vegas Sands’ [...]