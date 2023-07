Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has released the findings of its latest survey of online gambling participation.

The web panel survey of 3,912 participants in May 2023 found that 31 per cent gambled online at least once a quarter, falling to 14 per cent for those that gambled at least once a week.

Among those that played at least once a quarter, 65 per cent were male and 35 per cent female, with the 30 to 49-year-old age [...]