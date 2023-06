Ohio’s sports wagers were $520.6 million in April, the lowest monthly total since launch in January.

Ohio’s online sports betting was $505.6 million in April, less than half of the $1.09 billion recorded in the opening month of January, while retail betting fell to its lowest level at $14.9 million.

FanDuel and DraftKings continue to dominate market with 37 per cent and 32 per cent of wagers respectively.

Behind these two brands, BetMGM and bet365 competed for [...]