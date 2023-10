iGaming Ontario has reported total iGaming wagers of CAD$14.2 billion (€9.84 billion) in the second quarter to 30 September 2023, an increase of 132 per cent year-on-year.

Online casino gaming was responsible for CAD$11.9 billion of Ontario’s wagers, which was 84 per cent of the total.

Sports wagers were CAD$1.9 billion and online poker stakes were CAD$397 million.

Ontario’s iGaming revenue in the quarter grew by 105 per cent to CAD$541 million and was split as follows: CAD$407 [...]