Gaming Intelligence
DraftKings brings in new chief accounting officer

11th September 2020 9:07 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has appointed Erik Bradbury as its new chief accounting officer.

Bradbury brings more than 16 years of experience in corporate accounting to the role, having most recently served as a partner at Ernst & Young.

Reporting into chief financial officer Jason Park, Bradbury will oversee DraftKings’ corporate accounting functions, including SEC and regulatory reporting, operational accounting, accounting policy, and development of relevant accounting positions.

“We are thrilled to have Erik join DraftKings at this exciting time,” said Park. “Erik brings a breadth of expertise working with public companies applying US GAAP, IFRS, and SEC reporting requirements, which will enhance our already strong corporate accounting team and help scale this function as the company continues to grow.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 5.35 per cent higher at $42.54 per share in New York Thursday, 5 per cent off their 52-week high of $44.79 per share set on June 2.

