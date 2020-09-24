DraftKings adds two new members to board of directors

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has appointed two new members to fill newly created seats on the company’s board of directors.

Jocelyn Moore and Valerie Mosley have been appointed to the board to bring the number of directors to 15 members.

“I am very much looking forward to working closely with both Valerie and Jocelyn as we continue to grow DraftKings,” said DraftKings co-founder, CEO and chairman Jason Robins. “They each bring a unique skill set that will complement those of our existing members while simultaneously bringing new perspectives and ideas to the table.”

Jocelyn Moore is currently a venture partner at New York’s Ozone X Ventures and previously served as executive vice president of communications and public affairs at the NFL. Prior to working with the NFL, Moore was managing director of The Glover Park Group, a national communications and government affairs consulting firm, and spent 15 years in various staff positions at the United States Senate.

“I am absolutely thrilled to serve on the DraftKings’ board of directors,” said Moore. “With its innovative and engaging product offerings, DraftKings has revolutionized the way sports fans consume content.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, DraftKings is also doing authentic, intentional work to support racial equality and social justice - as demonstrated by today’s board announcement as well as the company’s $1m annual commitment to its Inclusion, Equity, and Belonging initiative. I look forward to helping DraftKings continue to innovate for consumers and deliver value for shareholders.”

DraftKings’ second new board member Valerie Mosley is the founder and CEO of wealth-tech platform Upward Wealth, and advises and invests in companies, assets and efforts that add value to society and shareholders through Valmo Ventures.

She spent most of her career at Wellington Management Company, a global money management firm, where she served as senior vice president, partner, portfolio manager and investment strategist over a 20 year period.

“DraftKings is a fast growing, powerhouse of a company with a strong, competitive and compassionate management team,” said Mosley. “I look forward to helping DraftKings continue to add value to their shareholders and stakeholders.

“I have invested in and advised small private companies and large public ones, and I’m excited to help DraftKings continue its already impressive transition into a smart, strategic and well-managed public company.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQL:DKNG) closed 7.08 per cent lower at $50.12 per share in New York Wednesday, 10 per cent off their 52-week high of $55.70 per share set last week.