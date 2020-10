London-based Skyrocket Entertainment has confirmed the appointment of Hans Winklemann as CEO of The Games Company (TGC).

Winklemann has served as chief product officer since Skyrocket’s acquisition of TGC last year, and has been instrumental in integrating the casino games studio with Skyrocket. He will report directly into Skyrocket CEO Sean O’Kelly.

Consolidating the new team, Deepak Sikka joins Skyrocket as chief financial officer, replacing Bella Sovmiz.

Skyrocket said that the appointments mark a new chapter in the [...]