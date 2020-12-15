This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Lottery

15th December 2020 12:05 pm GMT
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

We are thrilled to reveal the seventh category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – lottery.

You need to look no further than this group of executives to get a glimpse into 21st century lottery operations. They are passionate about their industry and the good causes that benefit from it, and are developing new ways to understand, reach and entertain players, all for the greater good.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 lottery honourees are:

  • Scott Bowen | SVP business development and regulatory affairs | NeoPollard Interactive
  • Kelley-Jaye Cleland | Chief product and program officer | New Hampshire Lottery Commission
  • Shannon DeHaven | Deputy director of digital operations | Michigan Lottery
  • Jennifer Welshons | Senior vice president, marketing and insights, Lottery | Scientific Games
  • Rob Wesley | Director of digital | Virginia Lottery

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming will see a new category revealed each day.

Tomorrow we reveal the honourees in the legal & compliance category. The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 kicked off last Monday with the rising stars & emerging leaders category, followed by operations, finance, marketing, product & tech, and employee & customer care.

Related Tags
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 Lottery Michigan Lottery NeoPollard Interactive New Hampshire Lottery Scientific Games Virginia Lottery
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

Rafi Ashkenazi to lead new Hard Rock Digital joint venture

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Employee and Customer Care

Another record month for Iowa sportsbooks as handle hits $87.2m

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Product & Tech

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

Next stop Michigan

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Marketing

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Finance

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Operations

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 to be revealed on Monday

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Swintt and more

888 CEO Itai Pazner on team 888, new sports and poker products, and new frontiers

Interview with 888 Holdings chief executive Itai Pazner

GI Games Round-up: 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic