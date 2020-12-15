We are thrilled to reveal the seventh category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – lottery.

You need to look no further than this group of executives to get a glimpse into 21st century lottery operations. They are passionate about their industry and the good causes that benefit from it, and are developing new ways to understand, reach and entertain players, all for the greater good.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 lottery honourees are:

Scott Bowen | SVP business development and regulatory affairs | NeoPollard Interactive

Kelley-Jaye Cleland | Chief product and program officer | New Hampshire Lottery Commission

Shannon DeHaven | Deputy director of digital operations | Michigan Lottery

Jennifer Welshons | Senior vice president, marketing and insights, Lottery | Scientific Games

Rob Wesley | Director of digital | Virginia Lottery

