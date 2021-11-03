EveryMatrix strengthens Board with new appointment

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has appointed William Hill's North American CFO to its board of directors.

Mark McMillan will serve on the board of EveryMatrix and provide advice to management on the company's future development plans in the regulated U.S. iGaming market, leveraging more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance and strategy roles.

He previously served as senior associate within the M&A advisory unit of HSBC Global Banking, and currently serves as chief financial officer of William Hill's US operations, which have been acquired by Caesars Entertainment.

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Mark McMillan as a member of our Board of Directors,” said EveryMatrix chief executive officer & co-founder Ebbe Groes. “His expertise and strong track record in M&A will make for a valuable asset to our company. Skilled people like Mark are hard to come by, and we look forward to having him in our Board meetings.

“EveryMatrix has grown tremendously over the recent years, and we are transitioning to a larger and more mature organization,” Groes added. “To successfully make the transition, we have to expand our team and reach, in particular in the U.S.”

Commenting on his new role, McMillan said: "I am pleased to be joining EveryMatrix. Together with my fellow board members, I will assist the founders and the leadership team in developing and growing the company's reach in the iGaming sector. The company expanded exponentially during the past years, and I aim to help continue this development.”