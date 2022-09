New York-listed gaming operator Bally's Corporation has confirmed the retirement of Marc Crisafulli as the company's executive vice president of government relations, legal and regulatory.

Crisafulli joined the company in May 2019 as EVP of government relations and later served as EVP of Twin River Worldwide Holdings and president of Twin River and Tiverton Casinos, prior to the company's rebrand to Bally's Corporation in 2020.

During his time with the company, and especially in his most [...]