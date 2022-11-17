Fast Track names Luis Sangiovannia as CMO

CRM specialist Fast Track has announced the appointment of Luis Sangiovanni as the company’s new chief marketing officer.

Sangiovanni joined the company is September after almost six years leading his own boutique marketing agency, Sangiovanni Partners.

He joins Fast Track’s executive team and will reports to chief executive Simon Lidzén.

“I am delighted to have Luis join Fast Track as we take the next steps in bringing our world-class product and service to iGaming operators and platforms across the world,” said Lidzén.

“This is an important milestone for us and a key next step in ensuring that Fast Track remains the leading supplier of CRM services to the sector. I believe that Luis' strong track record of business growth, coupled with background in all areas of external affairs, will complement the significant industry and technical expertise we have at Fast Track.”

Sangiovanni said of his new role: “It's wonderful to join a team headed by Simon and my colleagues, who are clear-sighted in their efforts for service excellence. I've built my career around business growth, and I'm looking forward to bringing Fast Track's offer to new markets and announcing partnerships with operators across the globe. I'm hoping we can make the first announcements very shortly.”