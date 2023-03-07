The Health Lottery appoints Lebby Eyres as new CEO

UK society lottery operator The Health Lottery has named Lebby Eyres as chief executive officer.

Eyres joined the business in January and has been working through a handover period with outgoing CEO Des Duffy, who left the operator last week.

She has previously worked for The Health Lottery’s parent company Northern & Shell for 14 years, including as editor-in-chief of the new! and Star magazines between 2013 and 2018.

“We are delighted to welcome Lebby back into the Northern & Shell family,” said Northern & Shell joint group managing director Martin Ellice. “In her previous roles she was a strong leader and played an integral role in the company’s strategy. In particular, she was a key player in the transformation of the media business from print-led to digital-first prior to its sale to Reach plc.

“The Health Lottery is going through a similar transition, and is moving towards a more data-driven approach. We believe Lebby will do an excellent job of managing the different and exciting opportunities presented by both the digital and retail arms of the business.”

Eyres will oversee a relaunch of The Health Lottery’s website this summer, as well as the introduction of a new brand identity.

“I am excited to take up this new challenge,” said Eyres. “The Health Lottery is a really impressive business and brand, with innovative lottery games such as All or Nothing and QuickWin helping attract new players and drive engagement. I’m looking forward to substantially growing the business further.

“On a personal level, I’m pleased the timing of my taking over as the company’s first female CEO falls just ahead of International Women’s Day. Coming from a different industry, it has quickly become apparent to me there are few women at the top of gambling organisations. I’m happy to now be part of that small group and I hope that in the future I can play a role in attracting more women into what is a very innovative and rewarding industry to work in.”

The Health Lottery operates on behalf of six Community Interest Companies (CICs), managing six society lotteries in rotation. Each society lottery represents two different regions in Great Britain, and every month a different region benefits from all of the Health Lottery draws that take place.

More than £127m has been raised for good causes via The Health Lottery since its inception in 2011, with over 3,400 projects and charities funded and nearly 640,000 people helped.

“Our Good Causes work is built into our name, unlike any other lottery, so people know that the money raised through The Health Lottery goes towards health issues,” continued Eyres. “However, some people don’t realise our focus is on addressing health inequalities and the most disadvantaged members of society, and I want to make that clear by publicising the stories of the people who benefit.

“These compelling stories will focus on individuals whose lives are being transformed by the projects funded through us, and will get to the heart of how we’ve helped them. I think today’s players really want to know where the Good Causes element of their ticket is going.”