Yggdrasil names James Curwen as CEO to replace Bjorn Krantz

Casino games provider Yggdrasil has appointed James Curwen as its new CEO to replace Bjorn Krantz, who is leaving after nearly four years with the company.

Curwen currently serves as chief online officer at Greek gaming operator OPAP and will take over as Yggdrasil CEO on 1 October.

Krantz has been with Yggdrasil since joining as division head of publishing in January 2020, taking on the CEO role in April 2022.

He will continue to play an active role in guiding the company and facilitating a seamless transition until his departure at the end of September.

“Since day one, my work with Yggdrasil has been focused on transformation, and as the company now enters the next phase of its global developments, it's time for me to hand over the reins,” said Krantz. “James Curwen is an industry veteran; he will bring invaluable experience and leadership to the company as it enters the next phase of driving sustainable, profitable growth. It's his time to lead.”

Prior to joining OPAP, Curwen served as chief product officer and director of gaming at William Hill. More recently he was chief gaming officer at Superbet, and also founded specialist slot studio Golden Rock Studios.

“The Board is thrilled to announce that James Curwen has agreed to join us as the new CEO of Yggdrasil," said Yggdrasil chairman Itai Frieberger. "We believe he possesses the skills and experience to elevate the business to new heights.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to express our gratitude to Bjorn for his hard work and dedication over the last four years at Yggdrasil."