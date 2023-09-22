This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bally’s adds compliance and global responsibility roles to leadership team

22nd September 2023 10:45 am GMT
Playtech

Bally's Corporation has brought in experienced gaming executives Don Westcott and Tammi Barlow to support the company’s ongoing commitment to compliance and global responsibility.

Westcott joins Bally’s as senior vice president and global chief compliance officer, bringing more than 25 years of experience from the financial technology and gaming industries.

Most recently, he served as global head of compliance for payment service provider Nuvei, and prior to that served in vice president and director roles with Fortune 500 companies Fiserv and First Data.

He started his professional career within the gaming industry, which included leadership roles with the likes of Caesars Entertainment, Osage Casinos, and Isle of Capri Casinos.

Tammi Barlow has been named as the company’s inaugural vice president of global responsibility and social impact, joining from Rush Street Interactive (RSI), where she led the development and execution of RSI’s corporate social responsibility strategy.

She has also worked for Caesars Entertainment and William Hill, and is currently chairwoman of the Responsible Gaming Committee for the National Council on Problem Gambling.

“On behalf of the entire leadership team, I am pleased to welcome Don and Tammi to Bally's,” said Bally's executive vice president and chief legal officer Kim Barker. “Their deep expertise enables Bally's to continue our progress toward building industry leading compliance, responsible gaming and social impact functions as the company continues to grow and expand.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 3.98 per cent lower at $14.94 per share in New York Thursday.

