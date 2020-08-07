End 2 End takes Bingo Multicolor online in Costa Rica

Latin America-facing bingo supplier End 2 End has launched a new online bingo platform for Costa Rican land-based operator Bingo Multicolor.

The deal provides Bingomulticolor.com players with a range of online bingo games, including traditional 90 Ball Bingo.

“We are happy to be working with End 2 End and have great expectations for our commercial alliance,” said Bingo Multicolor director general Mario Morales. “End 2 End’s experience in delivering Bingo Multiplayer solutions fits perfectly with Grand Multicolor Bingo’s rich history in the sector.

“We’re excited to roll out a contemporary online vertical - I have no doubt about the success of the union of these two great companies.”

End 2 End CEO Alejandro Revich added: “Supplying our traditional online bingo content to an operator of the importance of Multicolor Bingo, the market leader in Costa Rica, is a major win for us.

“We are very much looking forward to the launch, and we hope shortly, to be able to add new options and functionalities that further enrich this entertainment space.”