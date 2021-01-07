Buzz Bingo appoints Dominic Mansour as COO of Digital

UK bingo operator Buzz Bingo has appointed former Bragg Gaming CEO Dominic Mansour as chief operating officer of its Digital business.

Mansour will join the company in mid-January and brings extensive iGaming experience to the role, having most recently served as CEO of Bragg Gaming, prior to which he served as senior vice president for South Europe at PokerStars and managing director at Full Tilt.

“When the opportunity to work with Chris Matthews and his team presented itself it was an absolute ‘no-brainer’ for me,” said Mansour. “We operate in a highly competitive, fast-moving sector but one in which Buzz’s omni-channel opportunity gives something unique. I know after more than 20 years in this industry, all over the world, we have the ingredients to really succeed and grow.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing my experience to Buzz and to work together to drive the business onto the next stage.”

Buzz Bingo CEO Chris Matthews commented: “Dominic coming on-board with his exceptional sector and leadership experience will be crucial in driving the next phase of digital growth for Buzz.

“Working collaboratively across the business, he will be key to delivering our strategy to deliver a real differentiated, customer-focused product.”

Buzz Bingo has also promoted Stevie Shaves to the role of chief commercial officer to replace Jamie Queen, who leaves Buzz at the end of January.

Shaves currently serves as chief digital officer and will head up the operator’s bingo, slots and food and beverage product development, as well as partnerships, procurement and driving Buzz’s omni-channel strategy.

“Stevie has done an incredible job taking Buzzbingo.com from an idea to one of the UK’s leading online brands in just over two years,” continued Matthews. “I am excited about what Stevie can deliver for us in his new commercial group role.

"I would also like to thank Jamie for his hard work and considerable achievements and wish him luck in his new ventures.”