Gaming Intelligence
Playtech and Buzz Bingo extend partnership to 2031

3rd October 2023 8:31 am GMT
Playtech
Pragmatic Solutions

Playtech has secured a long-term extension to its partnership with leading British bingo operator Buzz Bingo.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Buzz Bingo, a UK retail bingo sector leader,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “This agreement further strengthens our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and best-in-class products to our valued partners.

“We are proud to support Buzz Bingo's rapid growth in the online space and look forward to continuing our successful collaboration for many years to come.”

Playtech powered the launch of Buzzbingo.com in September 2018, and rolled out a new online casino for the operator earlier this year.

“Playtech has been an invaluable partner to Buzz Bingo as we create seamless customer experiences across our digital platforms and retail venues,” said Buzz Bingo CEO Dominic Mansour. “Playtech’s extensive suite of products are helping cement our position as the leading omni-channel bingo brand in the UK.

“We’re delighted to extend our agreement and continue working closely to deliver exceptional gaming experiences to our players wherever they choose to play.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading at 450.24 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.

