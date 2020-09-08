Eyecon launches sequel to Playtech’s Clover Rollover slot

Playtech’s Eyecon studio has launched the sequel to Playtech’s popular Clover Rollover slot game.

Clover Rollover was launched by Playtech back in January 2008, with its progressive jackpot helping the game become one of the most popular slots across the Playtech Bingo network.

Eyecon has now created the sequel to the game, featuring familiar symbols such as the four-leaf clover, pot of golf and bar maid which have all been carefully redesigned and animated.

Clover Rollover 2 differs from the original through the addition of Eyecon’s three tier jackpot system, which features a Mega, Maxi and Mini jackpot which all build up and drop at various frequencies, allowing for more frequent jackpot winners, while still providing a potentially large win for some lucky players.

Playtech Bingo will have exclusivity for the game throughout September, which will be supported by significant network promotions, before launching across Eyecon’s wider distribution on 1 October.

“Clover Rollover is one of the most recognised and popular slot games in the UK Bingo segment,” said Eyecon commercial director Paul Gielbert. “Leveraging Playtech’s assets to build and distribute the sequel is hugely exciting which will benefit Playtech and Eyecon customers, bringing more entertainment to their loyal network of players.”

Playtech Bingo slots manager James Chambers commented: “With the original Clover Rollover slot being one of the most popular across the Playtech Bingo network, we are extremely excited to see the launch of Clover Rollover 2.

“It was very important to us that the essence of the original game continued through to the sequel, and by introducing Eyecon’s jackpot mechanics we have been able to deliver a fresh and engaging experience to our players. Additionally, Eyecon has done a fantastic job in overhauling the graphics within the game introducing some impressive animations and giving a new look to an old favourite.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading down marginally by 0.19 per cent at 360.30 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.