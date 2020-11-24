Golden Nugget Online Gaming enters West Virginia with The Greenbrier

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has signed a definitive agreement with The Greenbrier to gain access to West Virginia’s sports betting and iGaming market.

The agreement allows GNOG to launch mobile sports betting and online casino operations under The Greenbrier's licenses, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals.

As part of the agreement, GNOG will pay The Greenbrier a percentage of its online net gaming revenue, subject to minimum royalty payments over the term.

“The partnership with The Greenbrier is an important milestone for the Golden Nugget online gaming expansion plans,” said Tilman J Fertitta, owner and CEO of GNOG. “We look forward to providing West Virginian players with our best-in-class product.”

Golden Nugget becomes the third licensee partner of The Greenbrier alongside FanDuel and BetMGM, with the West Virginia deal coming just one week after the operator secured market access in Illinois through Danville Development.

“The Greenbrier is excited about this new partnership and adding to the incredible casino offerings already in place for our guests, members and friends throughout West Virginia,” said The Greenbrier president Jill Justice. “Golden Nugget has proven itself as a market leader in the industry, and we're confident it will deliver a product that matches the lofty standard that defines America's Resort.”

GNOG president Thomas Winter added: “We are excited to partner with The Greenbrier and bring our award-winning online gaming offerings to the Mountain State.

“Across New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and now West Virginia, Golden Nugget will have access to all four privately operated online casino markets in the country.”