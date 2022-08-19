GI Games Round-up: Featuring Lightning Box, Nolimit City, SoftSwiss and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Lightning Box, Nolimit City, SoftSwiss, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, and Yggdrasil.

Lightning Box's Lightning Blaze

Light & Wonder-owned Lightning Box has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Lightning Blaze.

“Lightning Respin has become a fan-favourite mechanic with the feature now available in some of our most popular titles, including Lightning Gorilla, Lightning Shenlong and now Lightning Blaze,” said Lightning Box operations manager Michael Maokhamphiou.

Read more...

Nolimit City's Road Rage

Evolution-owned Nolimit City has been partying all night with its latest release The Rave.

“We’ve all been there; struggling, gnawing, and swearing in one way or another - making enemies with your fellow drivers and asking yourself how they’re still alive,” said Nolimit City product owner Sebastian Hovenberg.

Read more...

iSoftBet's Ocean Hunter

IGT-owned iSoftBet is taking players out into open waters in search of prizes in the latest addition to its Apex Predator series, Ocean Hunter.

iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton commented: “The Apex Predator series was one that sparked real imagination with our first release, Tyrant King Megaways, and we couldn’t be more excited to add a shark-inspired title to the mix, taking players deep into the territory of these fearsome creatures."

Read more...

Yggdrasil & Northern Lights Prized Pets Gigablox

Yggdrasil and Northern Lights have rolled out their latest collaboration with the release of Prized Pets Gigablox.

“Prized Pets Gigablox is another exciting game using one of our most popular Game Engagement Mechanics, as we look to continue to explore new themes with a proven mechanic,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Read more...

Pragmatic Play / Hollywood bets

Pragmatic Play has extended its partnership with operator Hollywoodbets to include the UK and Ireland markets.

“We’ve been working with Hollywood bets for a while now and so its professionalism and high standards are no stranger to us,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Read more...

Pragmatic Play / Smashup

Pragmatic Play has also expanded its presence in Brazil with a new multi-vertical agreement with operator Smashup.

“Another multi-product agreement shines a light on the importance of having a quality, diverse selection of products,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Read more...

SoftSwiss / Vibra Gaming

SoftSwiss has signed a global content distribution deal with Latin America-facing supplier Vibra Gaming.

“The SoftSwiss Game Aggregator is a global content aggregator that partners with some of the biggest operators in the market so we’re delighted to have joined forces, both because it’s been a pleasure working with them and because it opens up a whole new world of potential for Vibra,” said Vibra Gaming CEO Ramiro Atucha.

Read more...

SoftSwiss / Beter

SoftSwiss has also expanded its platform through a new integration with live casino provider Beter.

“Working with SoftSwiss represents a significant achievement in terms of our company’s international development,” said Beter Live director Anna Vikmane.

Read more...