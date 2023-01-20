GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Play’n GO, Pariplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Nolimit City, Play’n GO, Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil and Galaxsys.

Nolimit City’s Walk Of Shame

Evolution-owned Nolimit City has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of its latest game release, Walk Of Shame.

“We’re kicking off the year with the ultimate celebration of all things NLC – fittingly taking place alongside the grooviest tunes and a trashed mansion,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

Play’n GO’s Pilgrim of Dead

Play’n GO returns to its popular Book of Dead series in Ancient Egyptian-themed slot adventure Pilgrim of Dead.

“The Dead series has surpassed iconic status,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Pariplay / Kiron

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has enhanced its Fusion content aggregation platform with the addition of virtual games from Kiron.

“Virtual content has significantly boomed in popularity over the last few years and Kiron is a leading and well-established provider in the space,” said Pariplay director of partnership Callum Harris.

Pragmatic Play’s Mammoth Gold Megaways

Pragmatic Play has launched Mammoth Gold Megaways, where mighty mammoths reign over an icy tundra.

“Mammoth Gold Megaways offers players a huge amount of entertainment in the base game with cascades, multiplier wilds and the ever-popular Megaways mechanic, which work in tandem to deliver high-intensity action,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Yggdrasil & ReelPlay’s Festival 10K WAYS

Yggdrasil and ReelPlay have come together to deliver their YG Masters release, Festival 10K WAYS.

“This celebratory slot promises to offer good fortune to anyone wishing to immerse themselves in this beautifully designed Asian-inspired release,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Pragmatic Play / Nekobet

Pragmatic Play has expanded its reach in Latin America after going live with operator Nekobet.

“We are excited to begin working with Nekobet and delivering its customers our highly engaging and entertaining slot titles,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Pragmatic Play’s Secret City Gold

Pragmatic Play journeys to the Ancient Aztec empire where patterns hold the key to big wins in Secret City Gold.

Galaxsys / Quantum Gaming

Galaxsys has agreed a new integration deal with platform provider Quantum Gaming.

“We’re absolutely delighted to announce this cooperation and are certain it is going to be a successful one,” said Galaxsys head of the sales department Teni Grigoryan.

