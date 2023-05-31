Yggdrasil unveils latest mechanic in Ragnawolves WildEnergy

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has introduced a new Game Engagement Mechanic (GEM) with the release of Ragnawolves WildEnergy.

This Norse mythology-themed slot is inspired by the myth of the young pups Sköll and Hati, in their cursed chase for chariots of Sól and Máni.

The game can see players win up to 10,000x their stake by way of Free Spins, Multiplier Wilds, Countdown Wilds, and the latest GEM, WildEnergy.

WildEnergy symbols land with four lives. If a WildEnergy symbol is present on a winning payline, respins will be triggered. This symbol remains sticky for the duration of its life count which decreases after every respin. Respins will continue indefinitely until players reach zero lives.

Countdown Wilds land on the second and fourth reels and persist for between two and four re-spins, remaining sticky throughout. Multiplier Wilds can land on the middle reel, granting an unlimited increasing win multiplier to all winning combinations.

Should three or more scatter symbols land on the reels, ten free spins will trigger. During this feature, all Wilds are present, granting the same features and respins as in the base game.

A Golden Bet option allows players to pay an extra 10x their bet to guarantee a wild symbol on each spin, and players can buy 10 or 13 free spins for 100x or 500x their bet respectively. The latter does not see Multiplier Wilds reset between losing free spins.

“We are delighted to debut another fantastic GEM with the release of Ragnawolves WildEnergy,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy. “As always, we’re confident this mechanic will be well received by our player base and will help this new title onto sustained success in the coming months.”