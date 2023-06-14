This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube goes live with bet365 in the Netherlands

14th June 2023 8:01 am GMT
Novomatic’s iGaming subsidiary Greentube has expanded its presence in the Netherlands after launching its games with bet365.

The supplier has gone live with bet365 Games with titles such as Book of Ra deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe and Always Hot.

The direct integration of content into the bet365 Games platform represents the latest milestone within a long-standing agreement with bet365.

“We are delighted to take our games live in the Netherlands with one of the biggest operator names in the industry,” said Greentube commercial director David Bolas. “We have a deep understanding of the market and what players want from their games content and we look forward to further enhancing what is already a great alliance with bet365.”

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We’re excited to welcome Greentube into our portfolio of innovative and cutting-edge gaming content partners in the Netherlands. With a premium offering of new and classic titles, we feel that the partnership is a great fit into our Games product.”

