EveryMatrix goes live in New Jersey with DraftKings

Malta-headquartered iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has gone live in New Jersey with leading operator DraftKings.

EveryMatrix is providing DraftKings’ players with content from in-house studios including Armadillo Studios via a seamless integration with SlotMatrix, its B2B aggregation and content provision offering.

Further state launches with DraftKings are planned during the rest of 2023, pending regulatory approval.

EveryMatrix president of Americas Eric Nyman said: “Integrating our content with market leaders DraftKings is a significant milestone for our US business and we’re delighted to be working with the team there.

“We’re focused on partnering with the leading US operators providing them with our proven iGaming content via SlotMatrix which unlocks access to the world’s largest games library and promotional features. We are very excited about this strategic partnership and collaboration across North America.”

EveryMatrix is currently approved in New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, Ontario (Canada) and most recently Connecticut, with a licence application underway in Pennsylvania.