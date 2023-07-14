GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Wizard Games, Evoplay, PopOK Gaming, Play’n GO, Playson, Evolution, Yggdrasil, Ezugi, Pariplay, Bragg Gaming and Light & Wonder.

Nolimit City’s Bounty Hunters

Evolution-owned Nolimit City has launched its latest Western-themed slot with the release of Bounty Hunters.

“Bounty Hunters has that classic Nolimit feel, yet it brings so much more to the table and at the same time feels completely fresh,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi.

Pragmatic Play / Veikkaus

Pragmatic Play has signed its first partnership in Finland with Veikkaus.

“We’re delighted to have signed with Veikkaus to bring a selection of iconic Pragmatic Play slots to players in Finland for the first time,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / JugaMax

Pragmatic Play is also continuing to expand across Latin America after going live with JugaMax, a Paraguay-based operator.

“Pragmatic Play is delighted to announce JugaMax as its latest partner in the LatAm market, another important step for the company in its continued expansion,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Wizard Games’ Cup Glory

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is preparing for kick-off with its latest slot title, Cup Glory.

“We’re thrilled to bring the big game to players with Cup Glory, our latest slot with exciting mechanics and captivating features that are sure to have the crowd go wild,” said Wizard Games managing director Benedict McDonagh.

Evoplay’s Long Ball

Evoplay is also getting in the football spirit with the launch of its latest crash game, Long Ball.

“Evoplay is delighted to present Long Ball, and capture the essence of football into a thrilling new addition to our Football Pack,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

PopOK Gaming’s Fast Fruits

PopOK Gaming has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of Fast Fruits.

Play’n GO’s Merlin: Journey of Flame

Play’n GO has launched the fifth instalment of its Merlin series of games with the release of Merlin: Journey of Flame.

“Merlin: Journey of Flame is a truly magical title, and we’re so happy to build on the Merlin IP’s rich mythology,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Playson’s 3 Pots Riches: Hold and Win

Playson has released its latest leprechaun-themed game with the launch of 3 Pots Riches: Hold and Win.

“We’re excited to release 3 Pots Riches: Hold and Win, as we know players love having the ‘luck of the Irish’ on their side, and we have taken this popular theme to a whole new level,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

Evolution’s Lightning Dice

Evolution has launched its Lightning Dice live casino game in the United States for the first time in New Jersey.

“We’re really excited to be expanding our Lightning family of games in North America with the launch of Lightning Dice in New Jersey,” said Evolution chief commercial officer for North America Jeff Millar.

Yggdrasil & Thunderbolt Gaming’s Mayan Waterfalls

Yggdrasil has released its latest YG Masters title, Mayan Waterfalls, the first from its partner studio Thunderbolt Gaming.

“It’s fantastic to see Thunderbolt launch its debut title as a YG Masters partner and Mayan Waterfalls is a great game to introduce the studio to our operator partners and their players,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Pragmatic Play’s 3 Buzzing Wilds

Pragmatic Play is inviting players to discover sweet rewards in a garden paradise with 3 Buzzing Wilds.

Pragmatic Play’s Cash Box

Pragmatic Play is also tasking players with entering the vaults in another slot release this week, Cash Box.

Ezugi / Fun88

Evolution-owned Ezugi has relaunched its live casino games with Asia-facing operator Fun88.

“We are delighted to bring back Ezugi Live Casino to our valued players,” said Fun88 spokesperson John Smith.

Pariplay / Zitro Digital

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has signed its latest Fusion partnership with Zitro Digital.

“We’re proud of how much our Fusion offering has grown, and Zitro Digital is a fantastic addition to the platform,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Ashley Bloor.

Bragg Gaming / Swiss4Win

Bragg Gaming has strengthened its presence in Switzerland after going live with Casino Lugano’s Swiss4Win.

“We’re delighted with our growth in the Swiss market since our entry and Swiss4win represents another opportunity to consolidate our strong position there,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Light & Wonder / Bang Bang Games

Light & Wonder has expanded its OpenGaming content aggregation platform through an integration with Bang Bang Games via Playzido.

“Bang Bang Games is an up-and-coming studio that fills us with excitement,” said Light & Wonder digital partnerships director Steve Mayes.

