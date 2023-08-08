Yggdrasil releases new Shaker Club slot

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of a new cocktail-themed game, Shaker Club.

Set in an extravagant bar, cocktails adorn the reels in the 3x5, 243 payline slot, which can see a shaker to the left of the grid pour out huge multipliers on any spin.

Three or more Free Spins symbols will launch the bonus round, with more icons leading to a higher starting multiplier.

In the bonus game, the shaker’s multiplier can start on a x25 Multiplier, and it can continue to upgrade up to 250x without resetting between spins to deliver bottle-popping wins.

At the start of the Free Spins mode, players can gamble their spins to get a higher starting multiplier, and can also progress directly to the bonus through a buy feature.

“We’ve got a real party starter being launched in the form of Shaker Club, which not only packs a classic style of gameplay but also adds a huge climbing multiplier,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

“We try and bring diversity of both themes and gameplay to our product range, and Shaker Club is sure to serve up some ice-cold wins for players.”