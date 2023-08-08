This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Yggdrasil releases new Shaker Club slot

8th August 2023 9:43 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of a new cocktail-themed game, Shaker Club.

Set in an extravagant bar, cocktails adorn the reels in the 3x5, 243 payline slot, which can see a shaker to the left of the grid pour out huge multipliers on any spin.

Three or more Free Spins symbols will launch the bonus round, with more icons leading to a higher starting multiplier.

In the bonus game, the shaker’s multiplier can start on a x25 Multiplier, and it can continue to upgrade up to 250x without resetting between spins to deliver bottle-popping wins.

At the start of the Free Spins mode, players can gamble their spins to get a higher starting multiplier, and can also progress directly to the bonus through a buy feature.

“We’ve got a real party starter being launched in the form of Shaker Club, which not only packs a classic style of gameplay but also adds a huge climbing multiplier,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

“We try and bring diversity of both themes and gameplay to our product range, and Shaker Club is sure to serve up some ice-cold wins for players.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Slots Yggdrasil
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Inspired, CreedRoomz and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Galaxsys, Pariplay and more

Interview: Ambitious Yggdrasil celebrates ten years in iGaming

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

Yggdrasil launches new Starfire Fortunes TopHit slot

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Nolimit City, PopOK Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO and more

Yggdrasil strengthens team with new chief games officer

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, BF Games, Yggdrasil and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Yggdrasil unveils latest mechanic in Ragnawolves WildEnergy

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Betsoft Gaming, Nolimit City and more

Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok