GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Wizard Games, Betsoft Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Nolimit City, Wizard Games, Betsoft Gaming, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay, Bragg Gaming, Yggdrasil and Relax Gaming.

Nolimit City’s True Kult

Evolution-owned Nolimit City is set to take another turn into the eerie and sinister with latest release True Kult.

“The eerie world of True Kult may send a couple of shivers down your spine, but this game’s hauntingly volatile mechanics might just take you to eternal bliss,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

Wizard Games’ Captains of the Coast

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is calling for all hands on deck with the release of Captains of the Coast.

“We’re ready to set sail with Captains of the Coast, a swashbuckling adventure with thrills and big winning chances aplenty,” said Wizard Games managing director Benedict McDonagh.

Betsoft Gaming / Fair Play Casino

Betsoft Gaming has further expanded its presence in the Netherlands through a partnership with Fair Play Casino online.

“Betsoft is a well-known brand across the Netherlands,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Play’n GO’s Hugo Legacy

Play’n GO’s three-toed troll returns in the latest Hugo-themed slot, Hugo Legacy.

“Hugo Legacy is a truly ambitious slot,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Pragmatic Play’s Pub Kings

Pragmatic Play invites players to celebrate with boisterous Norsemen in its latest release, Pub Kings.

“Pub Kings brews up a blend of entertaining features and a light, jovial theme, complete with multifaceted mechanics that are easily understood making it perfect for player acquisition and retention,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Beette

Pragmatic Play is setting its sights on further expansion in Brazil after signing a multi-vertical deal with Beette.

“We’re thrilled that Pragmatic Play is bringing its three most prominent verticals to Beette, giving them the opportunity to expand even further in Brazil and Latin America,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Pariplay / Playgon

Playgon Games has integrated its games onto Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

“Playgon Games’ mobile live-dealer titles occupy a unique spot in the industry and we’re delighted to be able to offer them across our operator network through the market-leading Fusion platform,” said Ashley Bloor, director of partnerships at Pariplay.

Bragg Gaming / PokerStars

Bragg Gaming has signed a global content distribution agreement with Flutter Entertainment’s PokerStars.

“We’re delighted to partner with PokerStars, one of the most well-known global tier-one operators and a key brand from Flutter, to deliver our content to their players on a worldwide basis,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Relax Gaming’s Torii Tumble

Relax Gaming has launched its latest title, Torii Tumble, where the way of the warrior delivers big wins.

“Atmospheric, warrior-themed slots are always popular with a global audience and Torii Tumble is no exception,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

Yggdrasil’s Shaker Club

Yggdrasil has all the ingredients ready to concoct huge wins in its latest release, Shaker Club.

“We’ve got a real party starter being launched in the form of Shaker Club, which not only packs a classic style of gameplay but also adds a huge climbing multiplier,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

