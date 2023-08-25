GI Games Round-up: Playson, PopOK, Wizard Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playson, Nolimit City, PopOK Gaming, Wizard Games, Lightning Box, Greentube, Evoplay, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Relax Gaming, Endorphina and Pascal Gaming.

Playson’s Crown and Diamonds: Hold and Win

Playson is giving players a chance to immerse themselves in a world of luxury and grandeur in Crown and Diamonds: Hold and Win.

“We’re excited for players to immerse themselves in Crown and Diamonds: Hold and Win, which features a blend of classic and nostalgic slot elements alongside some innovative additions,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

Read more…

Nolimit City's DJ Psycho

Evolution-owned Nolimit City has released its latest slot title, DJ Psycho.

“Feel the groove first-hand with DJ P5¥CHØ’s very own slot,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

Read more…

PopOK Gaming’s The Power of Kitsune

PopOK Gaming has released a new Japanese-themed game with the launch of The Power of Kitsune.

Read more…

Wizard Games / Atlantic Lottery

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games has marked its debut in Atlantic Canada after going live with Atlantic Lottery (AL).

“We’re delighted to have gone live with Wizard Games’ content offering players in the region an exciting array of forward-thinking, engaging titles to discover and enjoy,” said Atlantic Lottery vice president of product Michael MacKinnon.

Read more…

Evoplay’s Europe Transit

Evoplay puts players in the passenger seat where big rewards line the journey in its newest slot, Europe Transit.

“Europe Transit is an exhilarating ride through the mountains that includes a fifth reel entirely made up of Multipliers designed to boost win potential and engagement,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Read more…

Lightning Box’s Bloomin’ Bunnies

Light & Wonder-owned Lightning Box has released its latest slot, Bloomin’ Bunnies.

“Bloomin’ Bunnies is set to be a real hit for us, thanks to its feature-rich offering, including the compelling Bunny Jackpot which gives players more than one opportunity to win either prize,” said Lightning Box operations manager Michael Maokhamphiou.

Read more…

Greentube / Inkabet

Greentube has strengthened its market reach in Peru with Betsson-owned Inkabet.

“It’s fantastic to be able to take our games live with Inkabet, one of the biggest brands in Peruvian gaming,” said Greentube regional manager Jelena Popovic.

Read more…

Play’n GO’s Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch

Play’n GO is taking players on a nautical adventure in its latest slot release Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch.

“Our aim with Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch is to create an immersive and engaging gaming experience that captures the essence of a thrilling coastal fishing expedition,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Read more…

Relax Gaming / Endorphina

Relax Gaming has agreed a deal for Endorphina to become its latest Powered By Relax partner.

“We are constantly striving to enhance our products and solutions and this deal with Endorphina further strengthens our Powered By Relax programme,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Mustang Trail

Pragmatic Play invites players to answer the call of the wild in its latest release, Mustang Trail.

“Mustang Trail boasts a popular theme and a buildable bonus round that together provide an exciting gameplay experience for players,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Read more…

Yggdrasil’s Going Wild in Vegas WildFight

Yggdrasil has partnered up with ReelPlay and Boomerang for a sin-city adventure like no other in Boomerang Games’ Going Wild in Vegas WildFight.

“Going Wild in Vegas WildFight offers an action-packed, fun-filled title that appeals to casual players through its easy to understand gameplay,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Read more…

Endorphina’s Late Night Win

Endorphina has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Late Night Win.

Read more…

Relax Gaming’s Piñata Popper Dream Drop

Relax Gaming has added to its Dream Drop portfolio with the launch of Piñata Popper Dream Drop.

“It is hugely exciting to see our Dream Drop portfolio continue to innovate and incorporate exciting themes and gameplay into titles,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

Read more…

Pascal Gaming’s Momentum

Pascal Gaming has released Momentum, a new series of virtual sports games covering the biggest sports in the world.

Read more…