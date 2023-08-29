This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Yggdrasil launches newest slot Enchanted Waters

29th August 2023 1:13 pm GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider Yggdrasil is taking players on an underwater adventure in its latest slot release Enchanted Waters.

The 5-reel, 1,024 payline hit offers maximum wins of up to 25,000x by way of a free spins bonus and respins, which feature special mermaids that drastically change the fortunes of those lucky enough to land one on the reels.

There are four mermaid symbols that can appear on the fifth reel, with each one having a different enchantment assigned to them. When any of them land, a respin automatically occurs with their features active.

The blue mermaid applies a random win multiplier worth up to x25, the red mermaid removes all low-paying symbols, the green mermaid forces an avalanche, and the yellow mermaid sees all wild symbols turn into expanding wilds.

If three scatter symbols land on reels one, three and five, 10 free spins are triggered. Landing two of these symbols alongside a mermaid symbol will also grant 10 free spins, except in this instance, the mermaid’s feature will become active.

For even more chances of winning big, the Enchanted Waters’ Golden Bet feature can be utilised for 15x the stake, guaranteeing at least one mermaid symbol on the last reel. Alternatively, the free spins mode can be triggered at a cost of 200x the bet. For 1000x the stake the bonus will start with all mermaid symbols active at once.

“We are truly excited by the release of Enchanted Waters and the entire team shares my confidence that players will feel the same way and take the plunge into mermaid-infested waters,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

“When you have such a well-designed game that boasts respins and so many lucrative modifiers including win multipliers and expanding symbols it’s bound to turn a few heads.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Slots Yggdrasil
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playson, PopOK, Wizard Games and more

Yggdrasil names James Curwen as CEO to replace Bjorn Krantz

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Wizard Games, Betsoft Gaming and more

Yggdrasil releases new Shaker Club slot

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Inspired, CreedRoomz and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Galaxsys, Pariplay and more

Interview: Ambitious Yggdrasil celebrates ten years in iGaming

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

Yggdrasil launches new Starfire Fortunes TopHit slot

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Nolimit City, PopOK Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO and more

Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok