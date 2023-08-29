Yggdrasil launches newest slot Enchanted Waters

Casino games provider Yggdrasil is taking players on an underwater adventure in its latest slot release Enchanted Waters.

The 5-reel, 1,024 payline hit offers maximum wins of up to 25,000x by way of a free spins bonus and respins, which feature special mermaids that drastically change the fortunes of those lucky enough to land one on the reels.

There are four mermaid symbols that can appear on the fifth reel, with each one having a different enchantment assigned to them. When any of them land, a respin automatically occurs with their features active.

The blue mermaid applies a random win multiplier worth up to x25, the red mermaid removes all low-paying symbols, the green mermaid forces an avalanche, and the yellow mermaid sees all wild symbols turn into expanding wilds.

If three scatter symbols land on reels one, three and five, 10 free spins are triggered. Landing two of these symbols alongside a mermaid symbol will also grant 10 free spins, except in this instance, the mermaid’s feature will become active.

For even more chances of winning big, the Enchanted Waters’ Golden Bet feature can be utilised for 15x the stake, guaranteeing at least one mermaid symbol on the last reel. Alternatively, the free spins mode can be triggered at a cost of 200x the bet. For 1000x the stake the bonus will start with all mermaid symbols active at once.

“We are truly excited by the release of Enchanted Waters and the entire team shares my confidence that players will feel the same way and take the plunge into mermaid-infested waters,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

“When you have such a well-designed game that boasts respins and so many lucrative modifiers including win multipliers and expanding symbols it’s bound to turn a few heads.”