Play’n GO debuts in West Virginia with BetMGM

Casino games provider Play’n GO has gone live in its fourth US state after launching slots with BetMGM in West Virginia.

BetMGM players in the Mountain State gain access to Play’n GO slot titles such as Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Boat Bonanza and Gerard’s Gambit.

West Virginia becomes the fourth US iGaming state where Play’n GO’s games are live or licensed, following New Jersey, Michigan and Connecticut.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our game catalogue to players in West Virginia, and we’re confident that players there will love engaging with our content,” said Play’n GO commercial director North America Magnus Natt och Dag. “Play’n GO prides itself on producing games that engage players and keep them coming back for more, and we’re sure that we will replicate our success here in West Virginia too.

“Success in a sustainable, regulated industry has always been Play’n GO’s primary focus, and we can’t wait to get started in West Virginia.”