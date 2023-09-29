mkodo’s GeoLocs agrees Rootz partnership in Ontario

GeoLocs, the geolocation verification solution from Pollard Banknote subsidiary mkodo, has been deployed in Ontario with Rootz-owned online casino brand Wildz.

“We’re excited to work with Rootz in Ontario to offer their players the best user experience for geolocation verification,” said mkodo managing director Stuart Godfree. “We’re proud to be supporting their iGaming launch in Ontario as we continue to establish GeoLocs as a leading geolocation verification service in this territory.”

Rootz chief product officer Tony Kjäldström described GeoLocs as the perfect choice for players in Ontario.

"The technology and expertise behind GeoLocs, as well as the knowledge of regulations and compliance in the region, have been key in supporting us to license and operate in the regulated Canadian market,” he said.

“The partnership with mkodo supports Rootz with delivering an online betting experience like no other by offering our players a seamless experience that meets the compliance and regulatory demands of the territory.”