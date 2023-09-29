This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

mkodo’s GeoLocs agrees Rootz partnership in Ontario

29th September 2023 9:23 am GMT

GeoLocs, the geolocation verification solution from Pollard Banknote subsidiary mkodo, has been deployed in Ontario with Rootz-owned online casino brand Wildz.

“We’re excited to work with Rootz in Ontario to offer their players the best user experience for geolocation verification,” said mkodo managing director Stuart Godfree. “We’re proud to be supporting their iGaming launch in Ontario as we continue to establish GeoLocs as a leading geolocation verification service in this territory.”

Rootz chief product officer Tony Kjäldström described GeoLocs as the perfect choice for players in Ontario.

"The technology and expertise behind GeoLocs, as well as the knowledge of regulations and compliance in the region, have been key in supporting us to license and operate in the regulated Canadian market,” he said.

“The partnership with mkodo supports Rootz with delivering an online betting experience like no other by offering our players a seamless experience that meets the compliance and regulatory demands of the territory.”

Related Tags
Canada Casino GeoLocs iGaming mkodo Ontario Pollard Banknote Rootz Slots Wildz
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Casumo chooses mkodo’s GeoLocs for geolocation verification in Ontario

Greentube
BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
Betsoft
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Delasport
Gamomat