Gaming Intelligence
GeoLocs expands into the US with Arizona Lottery

9th October 2023 6:52 am GMT
SG

mkodo-owned geolocation specialist GeoLocs is providing its services in the United States for the first time with the Arizona State Lottery.

Through the lottery’s partnership with mkodo parent company Pollard Banknote, GeoLocs will implement its geolocation technology within the lottery’s online sweepstakes platform, Lucky Lounge.

“mkodo is excited to partner with the Arizona Lottery supporting it to ensure full compliance with geolocation regulations across the state in support of its sweepstakes program,” said mkodo managing director Stuart Godfree. “Following its early 2023 launch, we’re pleased to further establish GeoLocs as a leading compliance provider in North America.

“We are excited to work with the Arizona Lottery to offer it and its players the best user experience for geolocation verification.”

Arizona Lottery deputy director marketing and products Chris Rogers said: “GeoLocs was the perfect choice for Arizona Lottery’s geolocation verification needs.

“The technology and expertise behind GeoLocs, as well as the knowledge of regulations and compliance in the region, has been a fantastic support and is what made the GeoLocs offering stand out as we implement geolocation within our offering.”

