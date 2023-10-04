Playtech secures exclusive live casino deal for Fremantle’s Family Feud

Playtech has agreed an exclusive deal with Fremantle to develop the Family Feud franchise for the live casino market.

The Family Feud franchise deal includes covers key global markets, including the United States, and the intellectual property (IP) for the UK version of the game show, Family Fortunes.

“This partnership with Fremantle is a game-changer,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin. “By integrating the iconic Family Feud franchise into our offerings, we are bridging the worlds of game show entertainment and online gaming, promising our users an immersive experience.

“I’m thrilled that we could partner with Fremantle to bring the legendary Family Feud to the gaming world. Our vision at Playtech Live is to always deliver the best possible entertainment experience, and this collaboration underscores that commitment.”

Fremantle senior vice president of partnership solutions Erica Gadecki said: “A collaborative effort with Playtech on the iconic gameshow Family Feud is how Fremantle continues to deliver unparalleled entertainment in today’s market.

“Playtech’s Live platform is a perfect opportunity to expand into the interactive entertainment landscape while building upon the Family Feud legacy.”

Playtech head of strategic partnerships and entertainment Aaron Berndtson added: “We are thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey alongside Fremantle. The partnership with Fremantle is another milestone to deliver unique and captivating experiences to players worldwide.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.77 per cent lower at 432.40 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.