This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

Playtech secures exclusive live casino deal for Fremantle’s Family Feud

4th October 2023 12:17 pm GMT
Playtech

Playtech has agreed an exclusive deal with Fremantle to develop the Family Feud franchise for the live casino market.

The Family Feud franchise deal includes covers key global markets, including the United States, and the intellectual property (IP) for the UK version of the game show, Family Fortunes.

“This partnership with Fremantle is a game-changer,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin. “By integrating the iconic Family Feud franchise into our offerings, we are bridging the worlds of game show entertainment and online gaming, promising our users an immersive experience.

“I’m thrilled that we could partner with Fremantle to bring the legendary Family Feud to the gaming world. Our vision at Playtech Live is to always deliver the best possible entertainment experience, and this collaboration underscores that commitment.”

Fremantle senior vice president of partnership solutions Erica Gadecki said: “A collaborative effort with Playtech on the iconic gameshow Family Feud is how Fremantle continues to deliver unparalleled entertainment in today’s market. 

“Playtech’s Live platform is a perfect opportunity to expand into the interactive entertainment landscape while building upon the Family Feud legacy.”

Playtech head of strategic partnerships and entertainment Aaron Berndtson added: “We are thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey alongside Fremantle. The partnership with Fremantle is another milestone to deliver unique and captivating experiences to players worldwide.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.77 per cent lower at 432.40 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.

Related Tags
Casino Family Feud Fremantle iGaming Live Casino Playtech Playtech LIVE Slots United Kingdom United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Playtech and Buzz Bingo extend partnership to 2031

Playtech confirms bidding for Planetwin365 parent

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Betsoft, Pragmatic Play and more

Playtech partners betPARX for Maryland online sportsbook launch

Playtech revenue grows to €859.6 million in solid first half performance

Bragg Gaming expands Italian footprint with Snaitech launch

Playtech set to up investment as NorthStar Gaming revenue grows 27% in Q2

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Inspired, CreedRoomz and more

Playtech partners Sony Pictures for Jumanji-themed live casino game

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Galaxsys, Pariplay and more

Playtech launches Adventures Beyond Wonderland in the US

10bet continues expansion with Mexico entry

Veikkaus opens sportsbook tender; awards €50m live casino contract

Playtech agrees marketing deal with NorthStar Gaming in Ontario

Greentube
BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
Delasport
Gamomat