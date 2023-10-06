Pragmatic Solutions enhances platform with Smartico’s marketing solutions

Pragmatic Solutions has integrated Smartico’s CRM enhancement solution and affiliate management system into its iGaming platform.

The collaboration enables Pragmatic Solutions’ operator partners to enhance player acquisition, bolster engagement strategies, and maximise client lifetime value through Smartico’s real-time, automated and personalised marketing and gamification tools.

“We are excited to collaborate with Pragmatic Solutions to broaden the adoption of our cutting- edge solutions across the iGaming landscape,” said Smartico co-founder & chief business development officer Yuval Mechoullam. “By providing the world’s most technologically advanced gamification, loyalty and CRM automation solution, we look forward to empowering operators to embrace new opportunities, maximize user engagement, and increase their revenue.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang commented: “Our partnership with Smartico embodies our commitment to offering operators the most personalised, effective, high-quality solutions to power their business growth.

“We focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients with an open, smart, flexible iGaming platform that allows them to configure content and services from hundreds of state-of-the-art suppliers to maximise their business and maintain their strong brand differentiation. The addition of Smartico is yet another step forward in widening this scope of services that prioritise innovation and excellence.”