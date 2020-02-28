GI Games Round-up: Featuring Stakelogic, Red Tiger, Greentube and more

This week has seen a whole host of new games released by the likes of Blueprint Gaming, Red Tiger, Stakelogic, Greentube, NetEnt, Pariplay, Hacksaw Gaming and iSoftBet, to name a few.

Blueprint Gaming’s Rick and Morty Megaways

Blueprint Gaming has launched a new slot game based on the American adult animated series Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty Megaways, in partnership with Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

The game follows the antics of the sociopathic genius scientist and his inherently timid grandson as players look to assemble wins.

Every win during the base game triggers a cascade, providing a greater chance for players to secure entry to one of three free spins rounds – Pickle Rick, Federation Wild Spins and Vindicators Free Spins.

An operator selectable bonus wheel can be activated at any time to award bonus rounds and free spins, with the gameplay further enhanced with the inclusion of the Megaways mechanic, under license from Big Time Gaming, which generates up to 117,649 paylines per spin.

“Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub! We’ve brought the hugely popular Rick and Morty to the reels for a trippy gaming experience packed full of cascades and bonus features,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis.

“We have a strong reputation for delivering engaging branded games that bring films and TV shows to life and our design and development team have once again delivered with an out of this world slot.”

Red Tiger’s Wings of Ra

Red Tiger has released its latest slot, the Ancient Egypt-themed Wings of Ra.

The 5×3 slot rewards players with a momentum-building free spins progressive feature that builds on its recent releases, Pirates’ Plenty: The Sunken Treasure and Dragon’s Fire MegaWays.

In a new twist, the game offers an explosive path to riches with an end-game focused feature set. Additionally, it is the first title to be built on Red Tiger’s new Pixi.js framework, enhancing the smoothness of the gameplay.

“Feature progression has always been extremely popular in slots and many top performers in the market utilise progression concepts,” said Red Tiger director of business development Carl Ejlertsson. “Wings of Ra has a new and explosive twist on feature progression that we believe will have a strong appeal in our core markets.

“It’s always hard to balance games that have feature sets which are conceptually growing in an exponential manner, but we believe that we really hit the spot here. Players will really love it.”

Stakelogic’s The Expendables Megaways

Stakelogic has launched its first branded slot game with the release of The Expendables Megaways.

Developed in partnership with Skyrocket Entertainment, the game features Big Time Gaming’s (BTG) Megaways mechanic and sees players spin the Megaways cascading reels to deliver up to 117,649 ways to win.

In the game, players collect bullets when bullet symbols are landing anywhere on the reels, which are added to the bullet counter. Players must collect five to ignite a major shootout during which Wild symbols are fired onto the reels. If four or more Scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels, the Free Spins bonus round will burst into action, awarding players up to 24 free games.

The slot also features the supplier’s new Super Stake feature, which allows players to place a side-bet by doubling their stake and enabling an additional feature that once in so many spins can result in an even higher payout to the player.

“The Expendables Megaways is our most explosive slot to date, combining an incredible brand, BTG’s Megaways mechanic plus plenty of bonus features,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Players just need to train their fists, aim their rifles and shoot their multiple ways to potential big wins and even bigger riches.

“This is the first in a series of branded game launches following our recent partnership with Skyrocket Entertainment and marks Stakelogic’s arrival as a tier one slot developer.”

Greentube’s Diamond Link: Oasis Riches

Greentube has expanded its Diamond Link series of games with the launch of gem-themed slot game Diamond Link: Oasis Riches.

Glistening under the sun, the precious gems in the 5-reel, 25-win line slot are waiting to be found by players for a chance to win big. The main goal of the game is to gather Diamond symbols, which could grant great rewards, either as individual prizes or as separate jackpots.

Landing three Oasis Tree symbols can trigger the Win Spins Feature, where only winning spins count. In both the base game and during the Win Spins, players can collect Diamonds in the Gold Diamond Meter.

Collecting six Diamonds activates the show-stopping Diamond Feature, which awards the Grand Jackpot when the entire reel set fills with Diamond symbols. In addition to these enticing features, the game shares a Linked Jackpot with Greentube’s Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant game, providing players with a chance to win even bigger jackpots.

Play’n GO’s Fortunes of Ali Baba

Play’n GO has added to its library of games with the launch of Fortunes of Ali Baba.

Fortunes of Ali Baba is a 5-reel slot inspired by the legendary story Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, taken from the One Thousand and One Nights collection of folk tales.

The slot includes two special features; one where Ali Baba must break open oil jars to find the thieves’ treasure, and another where the King of Thieves will chase Ali Baba across the reels until he catches him.

“The story of Ali Baba is well-known and enjoyed by people all over the world,” said Play’n GO CEO Johan Törnqvist. “We wanted to take the most exciting elements of the story to create a fun game that people could enjoy playing as well as experiencing the most exciting parts of a well-loved story.

“Story is a big factor in storytelling, and we want to give that to audiences, to increase their enjoyment and leave them wanting more.”