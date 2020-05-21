This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Churchill Downs to reopen Mississippi casinos today

21st May 2020 8:11 am GMT
New York-listed gaming and racetrack operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) will reopen its two casino venues in Mississippi later today following their temporary closure due to COVID-19.

Harlow's Casino Resort & Spa and Riverwalk Casino Hotel will reopen in compliance with state and local requirements, implementing the company’s new safety initiatives to help facilitate social distancing, personal protection and enhanced cleaning.

“We are pleased to continue reopening our properties across the country and to, once again, be able to provide extraordinary service and entertainment experiences to our guests,” said CDI chief executive Bill Carstanjen. “Our teams have worked diligently to develop and implement new health and safety protocols that meet and exceed the requirements of each jurisdiction to protect our guests, our team members and our communities.”

The operator has also resumed live racing at the Churchill Downs Racetrack in Kentucky and off-track betting operations in Louisiana, and will reopen additional properties in other US states as regulations allow.

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) closed up 6.47 per cent at $120.47 per share in New York Wednesday.

