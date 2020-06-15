Playtech Live launches Majority Rules Speed Blackjack

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has expanded its live casino portfolio with the launch of Majority Rules Speed Blackjack, developed in partnership with leading operator GVC.

Majority Rules Speed Blackjack adds a twist to classic blackjack gameplay, introducing a new level of player interaction through a new "ask the audience" community feature with two different modes, Majority Rules and Best Strategy.

In Majority Rules mode, all players vote on Hit, Stand, Double or Split actions, with a 50 per cent or greater vote triggering an automatic action. In games with fewer players, Best Strategy mode is invoked, where player hands are automatically resolved according to the pre-defined blackjack best strategy flow.

For both mode types, players need to decide in advance whether to accept a vote or the best strategy decision on Split and Double actions that require additional funds.

“Innovation and experience-led gameplay are at the core of our product strategy, and Majority Rules Speed Blackjack delivers on both counts,” said Playtech live casino CEO Edo Haitin. “The success of our community Live Slots concept demonstrates player demand for interactive and fun games – the experience you would enjoy when playing alongside others in a land-based casino.

“We’re confident the combination of engaging classic Blackjack gameplay and the new collaborative, community play will be a major hit with players and will of course create the proper Speed variant for Blackjack.”

The game has launched exclusively with GVC ahead of a network-wide release from July.

“Everyone at GVC was delighted to work closely with Playtech on Majority Rules Speed Blackjack, through all stages of concept, design and development – and we’re excited to offer this first of its type game to our players across the GVC brands,” said GVC head of live casino Matt Charlesworth.

“Majority Rules Speed Blackjack captures a real community feel with the unique “Ask the Audience” voting approach to the in-game decision-making. The game is fully scalable, offering something very different for players, without deviating from classic European Blackjack with popular sidebets.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading down 1.27 per cent at 294.90 pence per share in London earlier Monday, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up 2.09 per cent at 761.20p per share.