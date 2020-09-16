This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

DraftKings seals exclusive partnership with NFL’s New York Giants

16th September 2020 1:18 pm GMT

New York-listed DraftKings has been unveiled as the exclusive sports betting, iGaming and daily fantasy sports operator of the NFL’s New York Giants.

The multi-year deal grants DraftKings access to official Giants marks and logos, in addition to a first of its kind virtual SportsLounge which will open on Giants’ game days and provide fans with unique and innovative ways to engage on all DraftKings platforms.

“The New York Giants have continued to be a fantastic organization to work with over the years, and we are excited to expand our relationship as the Giants’ official exclusive sports betting, iGaming and daily fantasy operator,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz.

“Both organizations remain committed to customer experience through enhanced product offerings and authenticity and look forward to joining forces across platforms as the highly-anticipated NFL season gets underway.”

As part of the agreement, DraftKings and the Giants will provide a free-to-play Pick ‘Em game that will be available to Giants fans on a weekly basis.

“Our enhanced agreement with DraftKings provides innovative opportunities as we look to deliver a best-in-class fan experience,” said Giants chief commercial officer Pete Guelli. “DraftKings is the preeminent leader in sports betting and daily fantasy sports and we are excited to be the first NFL team to have an exclusive integrated deal in this category.”

The Giants and DraftKings have worked together for a number of years, with the operator set to benefit from a brand presence across MetLife Stadium during Giants home games.

In addition, DraftKings will be recognized as a sponsor and exclusive category advertiser across all team-controlled media, including television (NBC, MSG Networks, MY9), radio (Entercom/WFAN), and digital and social (Giants.com and the official Giants mobile app).

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed down marginally by 0.84 per cent at $48.21 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
American football DraftKings New York New York Giants NFL Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Online channel dominates Illinois betting market in first month

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

DraftKings and William Hill secure ESPN sports partnerships

Online drives Iowa sports betting growth in August

Indiana sports betting wagers reach $169.0m in August

Ron Perelman set to dispose of stake in Scientific Games

DraftKings brings in new chief accounting officer

Monkey Knife Fight acquires US fantasy sports rival FantasyDraft

Gaming Realms posts 66% first half revenue growth

The Greenbrier dominates West Virginia’s sports betting market in August

DraftKings hits home run with Chicago Cubs tie-up

DraftKings opens second retail sportsbook in New Hampshire

DraftKings names Michael Jordan as special advisor to board

BetMGM rolls out new online casino in West Virginia

Every Matrix
Greentube
Skywind
Sportradar Webinar
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic