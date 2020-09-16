DraftKings seals exclusive partnership with NFL’s New York Giants

New York-listed DraftKings has been unveiled as the exclusive sports betting, iGaming and daily fantasy sports operator of the NFL’s New York Giants.

The multi-year deal grants DraftKings access to official Giants marks and logos, in addition to a first of its kind virtual SportsLounge which will open on Giants’ game days and provide fans with unique and innovative ways to engage on all DraftKings platforms.

“The New York Giants have continued to be a fantastic organization to work with over the years, and we are excited to expand our relationship as the Giants’ official exclusive sports betting, iGaming and daily fantasy operator,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz.

“Both organizations remain committed to customer experience through enhanced product offerings and authenticity and look forward to joining forces across platforms as the highly-anticipated NFL season gets underway.”

As part of the agreement, DraftKings and the Giants will provide a free-to-play Pick ‘Em game that will be available to Giants fans on a weekly basis.

“Our enhanced agreement with DraftKings provides innovative opportunities as we look to deliver a best-in-class fan experience,” said Giants chief commercial officer Pete Guelli. “DraftKings is the preeminent leader in sports betting and daily fantasy sports and we are excited to be the first NFL team to have an exclusive integrated deal in this category.”

The Giants and DraftKings have worked together for a number of years, with the operator set to benefit from a brand presence across MetLife Stadium during Giants home games.

In addition, DraftKings will be recognized as a sponsor and exclusive category advertiser across all team-controlled media, including television (NBC, MSG Networks, MY9), radio (Entercom/WFAN), and digital and social (Giants.com and the official Giants mobile app).

