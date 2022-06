Argentina’s Lotería de Río Negro has launched a new iLottery platform for players in the province.

The launch of La Rionegrina Online marks the lottery's first move towards online sales and includes the Quiniela Tradicional, Quiniela Express, Patagonia Telebingo and Patagonia Minibingo games.

“We achieved a great job and it was possible thanks to the participation of all the management, the lottery staff who work day by day, the companies Altec and Tecno Acción and as always, [...]