Taiwan Welfare Lottery sales fell by 9 per cent to NT$7.28 billion in April (€216.3 million), as sales neared NT$40 billion for the first four months of the year.

Prizes paid to winning customers during the month were down by 7 per cent to NT$4.62 billion, while monthly sales less prizes was NT$2.66 billion, which was 13 per cent lower year-on-year.

The Welfare Lottery has set an annual sales target of NT$148.5 billion and in the first [...]