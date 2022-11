In part one of our analysis of the 2022 World Cup, Gaming Intelligence reviews a sample of 19 sportsbooks in different jurisdictions to see what odds are being offered on the outright winner market.

As Qatar prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2022, more jurisdictions than ever before will permit regulated betting on the event.

The repeal of PASPA in the US, which happened just before the 2018 tournament, is a major reason for this because [...]