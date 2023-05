Bally's Corporation has announced plans to develop a new ballpark for MLB’s Oakland Athletics on a portion of the current Tropicana Las Vegas property.

In conjunction with Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI), Bally’s has reached a binding agreement with the Oakland Athletics which will enable the Athletics to overcome a key hurdle for the team's expected move to Las Vegas.

Bally's and GLPI will assign approximately nine acres of the 35-acre site located on Las Vegas Boulevard [...]