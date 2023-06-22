This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM set to launch new retail sportsbook in Ohio

22nd June 2023 8:41 am GMT
US sports betting operator BetMGM is set to open a new retail sportsbook in downtown Cincinnati in Ohio through its existing partnership with MLB's Cincinnati Reds.

The newly relocated sportsbook will open its doors to the public later this year in the Fall, and feature several betting windows along with self-service kiosks surrounded by televisions playing live sports action.

The sportsbook was previously located at Great American Ball Park as part of BetMGM’s entry into Ohio’s betting market in 2022, and will relocate to The Banks in downtown Cincinnati in the area formerly occupied by Galla Park.

“We are thrilled to expand BetMGM’s offering in Ohio,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “The Reds and Nation Kitchen & Bar are great partners and together we’re building a premier entertainment venue that we can’t wait to see filled with fans.”

Cincinnati Reds chief financial officer Doug Healy said: “Bringing BetMGM and Nation Kitchen & Bar together adds another exciting destination to our vibrant downtown. This Nation Kitchen & Bar brings best-in-class food service from one of Cincinnati’s best eateries and BetMGM brings best in sports gaming experience.”

The existing BetMGM Sportsbook at Great American Ball Park will remain open until the new opening.

