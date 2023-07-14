Eyas Gaming expands into Brazil with Lance! sportsbook deal

Gauselmann Group-backed Eyas Gaming has teamed up with Brazilian sports media company Lance! to launch a new online sports betting offering.

Lance! Betting will operate on the Bede Gaming platform and use Kambi’s sportsbook technology, with a product extensively tailored for the Brazilian market.

“We are excited to collaborate with Lance!, one of Brazil's leading independent media companies specialising in sports news,” said Eyas Gaming CEO Adam Joseph. “We believe this launch signals our ambition in creating lasting B2B relationships with exceptional partners around the world. It also showcases our ability to adapt to different markets, operating across all products and verticals.”

Lance! is one of the leading football media sites in Brazil with more than 15 million active users per month.

“We are excited to establish this strategic partnership with Eyas Gaming, a renowned company in the global gaming market,” said Lance! CEO Marcos Moraes. “With a secure and reliable platform, we will provide an excellent service to meet the demands of our users.”

Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén commented: “It is a pleasure to have put pen to paper on this agreement with Eyas Gaming, an operator whose management team boasts clear expertise and a passion for sports betting that mirrors our own.

“This agreement further bolsters Kambi’s impressive range of partners throughout Brazil and Latin America, and we are excited to capitalise on the rich promise this partnership holds.”

Joseph added: “We are very pleased to have signed with Kambi as we look to deliver on our sports betting ambitions and the potential of the Lance! Betting brand in Brazil. Kambi’s track record in Latin America and proven suite of high-performance technology made partnering with them a natural choice.”