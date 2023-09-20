bet365 expands sports data deal with Stats Perform

Leading sportsbook operator bet365 has expanded its partnership with sports data and technology provider Stats Perform.

The new deal enables bet365 to utilise Stats Perform’s Opta-powered data feeds to cover an additional 19 football competitions in Europe, Asia and Latin America, adding over 3,000 matches a year.

The upgrade means that bet365 can now offer Opta-powered player and team stats markets for nearly double the previous coverage, reaching more than 7,000 matches per year in total.

“Collecting and supplying Opta data for an additional 3,000 new matches to the standard required for frictionless, trusted player stats betting experiences is the culmination of months of work from our expert teams,” said Stats Perform chief betting officer Andrew Ashenden. “This effort reinforces our commitment to helping operators innovate and create compelling, personalised products that their customers love.

“We are delighted that this ambition has been recognised by bet365, who have added these new competitions to their offering at the earliest opportunity.”

Ashended said that the supplier’s Opta player and team data had helped inject material growth into a mature football betting experience.

“It has helped sportsbook operators to unlock new customer segments, reinvent betting entertainment and contribute significantly to margin, whilst creating trusted betting experiences that are phenomenally popular with users,” he continued. “All leading global sportsbooks choose Opta data to model, manage and trade these markets, help bettors track them in-running on their front end, and for settlement.

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of such innovation, grateful to our teams for their consistently high-quality work and to our licensed sportsbook partners like bet365 for their creativity and support. What’s more, this is still only the beginning of our ambitions to grow the space even further.”