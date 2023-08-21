BetStop gambling exclusion system goes live in Australia

Australia’s national gambling self-exclusion register went live today, giving at-risk gamblers a single tool to self-exclude from all internet and telephone gambling services.

BetStop covers all Australian licensed interactive wagering providers and is designed to prevent self-excluded gamblers from opening an account, placing a bet, or receiving marketing material.

Users can choose to self-exclude for periods ranging from three months to lifetime exclusion.

“With the introduction of BetStop, all measures under the National Consumer Protection Framework will be realised, with significant action delivered by our Government in just over a year,” said Australia's social services minister Amanda Rishworth MP. “These measures will help to minimise the harm we see as a result of online gambling. For many people, it will change their lives.

“We know minimising the harm caused by online gambling is not a set and forget exercise and I look forward to working with my state and territory counterparts on what comes next to continue this positive change.”

BetStop will be promoted by all licensed betting operators on their websites and apps, and via marketing material to customers. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) will also conduct a public awareness campaign to promote the service.