Åland-based gaming operator Paf has acquired the Swedish subsidiaries of Hero Gaming, taking ownership of iGaming brands Speedyspel, SpeedyCasino and Speedybet.

Paf, which is owned by the Åland Provincial Government, has acquired Hero Gaming’s Speedy Ltd. and Speedy Originals Ltd. subsidiaries as part of its growth strategy in Sweden’s regulated iGaming market.

“Hero Gaming was founded 2013 and in the last couple of years we have seen a fantastic growth of the business and felt we needed [...]